Oscars 2020: Elton John performs “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”: Watch

Elton John at the 2020 Academy Awards

At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Elton John and longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin won Best Original Song for their Rocketman piece “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”. To celebrate, Sir Elton took the stage at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday to perform the acclaimed track.

Actor Taron Egerton, who plays the role of John in Rocketman and sings the song in the film itself, unfortunately wasn’t on hand to join in on the Oscars performance. Egerton and John have performed together live in the past, however.



Replay the video of the Oscars rendition below.

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” marks John’s second Oscar victory, having previously won for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” in 1995. However, it marks John’s first time winning an Academy Award alongside Taupin.

John recently appeared on a new song from Ozzy Osbourne, and he also just pledged $1 million toward Australian bushfire relief efforts. The English music icon’s farewell tour continues in 2020 and you can grab your concert tickets here.