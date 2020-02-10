Janelle Monáe at the 2020 Oscars

Janelle Monáe made a special appearance at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday. The Dirty Computer musician opened the show with medley of songs celebrating the night’s nominated films.

Our 2018 Artist of the Year actually kicked off her performance by donning a familiar red cardigan and singing the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood theme song — even taking a moment with A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star Tom Hanks.



She then took the main stage to sing an updated version of her “Come Alive (The War of the Roses)” from 2010’s The ArchAndroid with changed lyrics celebrating the year’s biggest films. Backed by a bunch of Jokers and German soldiers, she at one point donned the flower dress of the Midsommar May Queen. Red carpet host Billy Porter also joined in, singing Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing”.

As Monáe entered the audience to have them sing along, she took a moment to address diversity and representation. “We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films,” she said, remarking on the fact that once again the Best Director category is all white males, “and I’m so proud to stand here as a black, queer artist telling stories. Happy Black History Month.”

Watch a replay of the performance below. You can also watch other performances from the 92nd Academy Awards, including Elton John, Billie Eilish, and… Eminem.

Monáe herself may have received no nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, but she did have a role in the twice-nominated Harriet. In 2016, the R&B/pop artist made her theatrical debut in Hidden Figures and Moonlight. Both roles earned Monáe acclaim and various award considerations, and Moonlight ended up walking away with the Oscar for Best Picture.

