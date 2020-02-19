Justin Bieber Brings the Hits, “Smelly Cat” Cover, and More to Carpool Karaoke: Watch

Justin Bieber on Carpool Karaoke

Less than a week after returning with new album Changes, Justin Bieber buckled up for an edition of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. As to be expected, the 14-minute segment saw the pop star break out hits old and new. However, Bieber also threw in a few surprises, including a major nostalgic throwback to Friends.

With Corden behind the wheel — well, sort of — Bieber dropped off his recent single, “Yummy”, complete with TikTok-worthy dance moves. He and the TV host also did Purpose track “Love Yourself”, Believe single “I’m Coming for Ya”, and “One Less Lonely Girl” from way back in 2009. While discussing beloved series Friends, Bieber let loose an impromptu “Smelly Cat” cover/remix (though he admitted he identifies more with Chandler and Ross than Phoebe).



The Canadian musician also touched on his proposed UFC fight with Tom Cruise last year. “I was just being stupid,” he said, before joking, “I’m dangerous…I’m different. I’m the Conor McGregor of entertainment.”

Watch Bieber’s Carpool Karaoke segment in full below. If you want to catch Bieber live for yourself, he’s soon heading out on an extensive tour. Grab tickets here.