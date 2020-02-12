Lil Dicky's Dave trailer

Next month marks the arrival of Dave, the new FXX series starring rapper/comedian David Burd, aka Lil Dicky. The TV show follows a fictionalized version of Burd as he strives to become a successful musician and “once in a generation artist.”

Ahead of its March 4th premiere, a first trailer has been revealed and it features all the silly hijinks you’d expect from a character like Lil Dicky, who’s built up a following on the strength of absurd and absurdly viral singles like “Ex-Boyfriend”, “Freaky Friday”, and “Earth”. There are a number of awkward scenes, like when he’s in the bathtub with a friend or pants down at a doctor appointment explaining how he got his rap name. There’s also an extended scene in which Lil Dicky is at the bank looking to cash out all of his saved Bar Mitzah money in order to fund his dreams.



Much like his music videos, Dave appears to boast multiple big-name cameos. In this trailer alone fans will be able to spot famous faces like rapper YG and electronic music producer Marshmello. Pop star Justin Bieber also drops in briefly. Dave is just the latest project in their continued creative partnership; Bieber not only appeared in the “Earth” clip alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, but he also enlisted Lil Dicky for his new album Changes.

Also starring in Dave are Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko, as The Playlist points out. The show’s pilot episode was helmed by director Greg Mottola (Superbad, Adventureland).

Watch the trailer below, then read Lil Dicky’s statement to Entertainment Weekly about Bieber’s role on the show.

“I’m friends with Justin, he’s been on one of my songs, and I’m on his new album; we’ve had a good relationship since I met him a few years back,” Burd tells EW of casting Bieber. “And when I wanted to make an episode about my first ‘Hollywood’ experience, and about becoming famous in general, I thought back to a night in my life where I was around celebrities for the first time…and sure enough, it was the night I met Justin and Kourtney Kardashian. So I asked both of them to be a part of this episode. Justin was totally game; he’s so charismatic and natural that it was easy for him to play himself. It wasn’t a hard sell at all. I think I’ve got Justin’s full belief as a creative, which is really validating, because he’s an icon. And I wanted my character in the show to feel that same level of validation that his belief has given me in real-life.”