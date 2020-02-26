Mick Fleetwood, David Gilmour, Billy Gibbons, Noel Gallagher Honor Peter Green at Massive Tribute Concert: Watch

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green, photo via @philsinkinson

On Tuesday night, Mick Fleetwood hosted a star-studded tribute concert to Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green. Held at the London Palladium, the evening boasted massive collaborative performances from rock greats like David Gilmour, Steven Tyler, Pete Townshend, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Bill Wyman, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, and Noel Gallagher, among others. Fellow Fleetwood Mac members Neil Finn and Christine McVie, along with Jeremy Spencer, were also in attendance.

Officially titled “Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music of Peter Green and The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac”, the concert saw the night’s numerous special guests take turns taking the stage. As Blabbermouth points out, the setlist consisted of 23 songs altogether, including “All Your Love” featuring both Gibbons and Tyler; “Station Man” with Townshend on guitar and vocals; “The World Keeps Turning” with Gallagher; “The Green Manalishi” with Hammett; “Man of the World” with Finn on vocals; and “Albatross” featuring Gilmour on steel guitar.



“The concert is a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music,” Fleetwood previously said in a statement. “Peter was my greatest mentor and it gives me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I am honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician.”

Throughout the show, Fleetwood served as resident house band with assistance from musicians Andy Fairweather Low, Dave Bronze, and Ricky Peterson. The tribute concert, which benefits Teenage Cancer Trust, will eventually be released as a concert film directed by Martyn Atkins, per Rolling Stone.

Below, find photos and video footage from the night, followed by the full setlist.

Setlist

Rolling Man

Homework

Dr Brown (featuring Billy Gibbons on vocals and guitar)

All Your Love (featuring Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)

Rattlesnake Shake

Stop Messin’ Around (featuring Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)

Looking For Somebody (featuring Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)

Sandy Mary (featuring Noel Gallagher)

Love That Burns (featuring Noel Gallagher)

The World Keeps Turning (featuring Noel Gallagher)

Like Crying

No Place To Go

Station Man (featuring Pete Townshend on guitar and vocals)

Man Of The World (featuring Neil Finn on vocals)

Oh Well, Part I (featuring Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)

Oh Well, Part II (featuring David Gilmour on guitar)

Need Your Love So Bad

Black Magic Woman

The Sky Is Crying (featuring Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)

I Can’t Hold On (featuring Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown) (featuring Kirk Hammett)

Albatross (featuring David Gilmour on lap steel guitar)

Shake Your Moneymaker (all-star finale)