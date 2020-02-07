Pearl Jam reveal first music video in seven years for “Dance of the Clairvoyants”: Watch

Pearl Jam's official "Dance of the Clairvoyants" music video

Pearl Jam have revealed a new visual for their latest single, “Dance of the Clairvoyants”. The clip is being billed as the band’s “first official music video in seven years.”

Today’s video — technically titled “Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach III)” — follows a pair of earlier visual projects called “Mach I” and “Mach II”. While those previous clips featured a heavy emphasis on nature, today’s new release doubles down on that theme — and with the added bonus of the band members themselves.



In the new Evolve Studios-produced video, Pearl Jam can be seen rocking out while a revolving backdrop displays majestic imagery of things like the Northern Lights, mountains, and lightning. By the end of it, it’s hard not to find Mother Nature pretty darn breathtaking. Check out all three visuals below.

“Dance of the Clairvoyants” is the lead single off Gigaton, Pearl Jam’s highly anticipated new album. We also heard a song called “River Cross” during a brief Super Bowl commercial last weekend. The group’s first LP since 2013’s Lightning Bolt is due out March 27th.

In support, Eddie Vedder & co. will tour North America as well as festivals such as Lollapalooza Paris and Belgium’s Rock Werchter. Purchase your concert tickets here.