Soccer Mommy Delivers TV Debut on Kimmel: Watch

The Nashville rocker performs "circle the drain" and "lucy" from her upcoming album color theory

on February 27, 2020, 10:04am
soccer mommy kimmel tv debut video performance
Soccer Mommy on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Soccer Mommy is just hours away from the release of her sophomore album, color theory. In anticipation, the indie songwriter also known as Sophie Allison made her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday.

The Nashville native performed one of the record’s earliest singles, “circle the drain”, while a screen of futuristic sci-fi-esque images was projected behind her. As a web extra, she also did “lucy”. Replay video footage below.

color theory, which follows 2018’s Clean, is officially out this Friday, February 28th (read our review here). The 10-track collection will be promoted with a headlining tour that stretches from late March through the last week of June, and you can purchase concert tickets here. Soccer Mommy recently contributed to the soundtrack for horror film The Turning.

