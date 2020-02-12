SuperM Perform “Jopping” and “Dangerous Woman” on Kimmel: Watch

SuperM on Kimmel

Following their TV world debut on Ellen last fall, SuperM brought their global hit “Jopping” to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday. Their two-song appearance also saw the so-called “Avengers of K-pop” run through “Dangerous Woman”.

Crisply and stylishly dressed, the supergroup worked emphatic choreographed moves throughout their performances, all while hitting the camera with smoky looks. The late-night spectacle was cheered on by a sea of audience members, many of whom were waving various glowing objects. Watch the replay below.



SuperM is comprised of Taemin from SHINee, EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127’s Taeyong and Mark, and Ten and Lucas of Chinese band WayV. “Jopping” is off their debut project, The 1st Mini Album, while “Dangerous Woman” has yet to be officially released (though they have been performing it live for the last few months).

The beloved K-pop outfit recently wrapped up a North American tour, but still have a few dates in the coming weeks. Grab your concert tickets here.