The Format reunite, announce first tour dates in 13 years

The Format, photo by Jim Newberry

Seemingly out of nowhere, The Format have officially returned. The indie pop band comprised of Nate Ruess and Sam Means staged a surprise reunion concert in Phoenix on Monday, which they’ve now followed up with the announcement of their first tour dates in 13 years.

On Monday night, about 150 people showed up to Hello Merch, a merchandising business run by Means, for a viewing party of The Format’s 2007 concert film Live at the Mayan, which just hit streaming platforms for the first time. However, the lucky group of fans was treated to so much more: The Format’s first proper reunion concert since going on hiatus back in 2008.



Ruess and Means dusted off a total of 10 Format classics, including unplugged renditions of Dog Problems cuts “She Doesn’t Get It”, “Snails”, and “The Compromise”. The setlist also featured “The First Single”, “Tune Out”, and (my personal fave) “On Your Porch” from their 2003 debut album, Interventions + Lullabies. The Format also reportedly snuck in a cover of “Unchained Melody”.

Between songs, Ruess told the crowd why they’d decided to finally revive the band. “About a year ago, I was driving and I was listening on random, and Interventions came on… And I was listening to it and I was like ‘I should probably skip this,'” he recounted, according to AZ Central. “And I listened and I thought, ‘Holy (expletive), this kicks ass. This is totally rad.'”

Ruess ended up calling Means and telling him about his random hit of nostalgia. Means responded with similar enthusiasm and so began their reunion adventure.

There’s plenty more in store for The Format beyond their unexpected Phoenix gig. They’ll play additional shows in New York, Chicago, and Phoenix this March and April. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 7th via Ticketmaster.

The Format released only the two aforementioned albums before announcing a break in 2008. Ruess then went on to form pop act fun. with Anathallo’s Andrew Dost and Steel Train member (and current pop producer to the stars) Jack Antonoff. That group scored a number of hit singles, including “We are Young”, which earned fun. a Grammy for Best New Artist and Song of the Year in 2013. After fun. went on hiatus, Ruess dropped his debut solo record, Grand Romantic, in June 2015. Means has been busy with his own solo career, releasing a debut album called 10 Songs in 2016.

Check out The Format’s confirmed tour dates below, along with footage of last night’s reunion.

The Format 2020 Tour Dates:

03/20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/21 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren