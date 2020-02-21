Virgin Fest Taps StubHub as Exclusive Verified Ticket Marketplace

Virgin Fest and StubHub

After seven years away, Virgin Fest is returning to the US this summer. Formerly held in Maryland, the two-day event will move to Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium & Exposition Park when it relaunches June 6th-7th. In addition to its impressive inaugural lineup, the festival has announced that StubHub will serve as its exclusive Verified Ticket Marketplace.



By partnering with StubHub, Virgin Fest ensures that fans will have the most trusted event marketplace behind their exclusive verified ticket inventory. With the festival itself facilitating the buying and selling of wristband on StubHub, the website will back transactions with its FanProtect Guarantee. What’s more, fans can expect a too-be-announced world-class activation on the festival grounds, as well as a ticket-fulfillment space so you can pick up your StubHub purchases on site.

Said Virgin Fest CEO and Founder Jason Felts in a press statement,

“StubHub has an impeccable brand that is well-loved by music fans, featuring award-winning customer service and a unique data offering, both of which will allow us flexibility, innovation and security working with them in this first year of VIRGIN FEST. We are confident that StubHub will make the buying and selling experience seamless for fans, while also being thought partners in pricing, marketing and audience development that support the VIRGIN FEST vision and growth.”

With a focus on “people and planet,” Virgin Fest will feature performances from Lizzo, ASAP Rocky, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Kali Uchis, Ellie Goulding, Banks, Jorja Smith, Clairo, Jay Som, Japanese Breakfast, Empress of, and more.

Ticket information can be found on the Virgin Fest website, or you can purchase your directly from StubHub right now.