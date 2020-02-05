Vundabar share new song “Petty Crime”: Stream

Vundabar, photo by Pond Creative

Last month, Boston-based outfit Vundabar announced their new LP Either Light and shared the single “Burned Off”. Today, the indie rockers return with another new track, “Petty Crime”.

The latest single moves with a subtle building energy as quick even-paced verses are dotted with staccato hooks and the line, “Let me in” rings out. The result is a kind of pointed yet loosely delivered indie rock at times akin to Wolf Parade.



“Petty Crime” comes equipped with an accompanying music video featuring the bandmates out on the road, moving between hotels and cruising in an old black Mercedes-Benz. In an interview with NYLON, Vundabar guitarist/singer Brandon Hagen talked about taking visual inspiration from The Sopranos, stating,

“Tony Soprano was an inspiration while we wrote this album. He’s this simultaneously despicable yet endearing character who’s searching for meaning, desperately wants to change but is plainly doomed, so to channel a little Ton’ felt right. We wanted to create a sense of transition and anticipation, so we chose to use cars, motels, treadmills, pools and parking lots. They’re all liminal-in-betweens or places where movement doesn’t necessarily bring you anywhere.”

Check out Vundabar’s “Petty Crime” below. The full LP arrives March 13th, and the guys will be supporting it with a string of tour dates. Grab tickets here.