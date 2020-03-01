A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Brings H.E.R. and “Me and My Guitar” to Fallon: Watch

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and H.E.R., photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

With Artist 2.0 perched atop Billboard’s Rap Albums Chart, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie took a victory lap on Fallon Friday night with a performance of “Me and My Guitar”. He brought along a special guest, and the titular guitar was wielded in a fiery exhibition by H.E.R.

Instantly, it sounded different from almost everything in A Boogie’s discography. The Bronx MC has achieved streaming dominance by devoting himself wholeheartedly to a particular musical aesthetic, with auto-tuned toplines, and mixes as cold, crystalline, and solid as a glacier. But the demands of live instruments pushed him outside of that comfort zone.



There’s warmth in vibrating strings, even on an electric guitar, and last night that warmth was amplified with turntable scratching and a live drum kit replacing his frigid 808s. When H.E.R. stepped forward to thrash out a classic rock solo, the transformation was complete. This version of the song brought more rock, more jazzy bounce, less radio-friendliness and more that felt compellingly strange. It was like the designer hoodie A Boogie chose for Fallon, stitched together out of competing patterns, but well-made and worn with confidence. Check out “Me and My Guitar” with H.E.R. below.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is currently on tour, with upcoming performances at Sunfest, Wireless, Rolling Loud Portugal, and more. Tickets are available here.

As for H.E.R., last month she premiered her new single “Sometimes” at the Grammys, where she was up for multiple awards. This festival season she’ll make appearances at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage, Something in the Water, and Governors Ball. Tickets to all of H.E.R.’s shows can be found h.e.r.e.