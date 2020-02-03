Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson remodel a cartel boss’ house in Flipped trailer: Watch

Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson in Flipped trailer

We’re two months away from the launch of Jeffrey Katzenberg’s short-form content streamer Quibi, and the service is making a big advertising push to showcase its new shows. The latest is a trailer for Flipped, starring Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson.

In the brief clip, we find the two comedic actors playing a couple fed up with their dead end jobs and looking for a big break. When the two see a commercial calling for TV’s next big home renovating duo, they decide to give it a shot — only to find a wall full of cash tucked away in the first building they try to flip. They pocket the money, which of course draws the ire of the cartel leader (Arturo Castro) who hid it there in the first place. Things get complicated when, impressed by their work on his stash house, the criminal demands the couple pay him back by remodeling his own palatial home. The preview also includes quick shots of the show’s other big-name cast members, Andy Garcia and Eva Longoria.



Watch the full Flipped trailer ahead.

The show kicks off in April 2020 with the launch of Quibi. The short-form content platform promises a strong mix of programing, including reboots of Reno 911 and Legends of the Hidden Temple, a take on The Fugitive starring Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook, Spielberg After Dark, Varsity Blues, Sam Raimi ’s 50 States of Fright, the adventure reality series Killing Zac Efron, and a new Punk’d take with Chance the Rapper as host.

In other streaming platform news, Forte just signed on for a new MacGruber TV series with NBC’s Peacock.