Win Simon & Garfunkel’s Entire Discography on Vinyl

Simon & Garfunkel Vinyl Bundle

50 years ago, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel released the landmark Bridge over Troubled Water. While the album received mixed reviews and would be the last they’d record together as Simon & Garfunkel, it was also one of their most successful, going on to become one of the highest-selling records of all time. It also took home Album of the Year at the 1971 Grammys, while the title track took home both Record and Song of the Year. This month, we’ll be exploring the album’s legacy with the next season of The Opus podcast.

To celebrate, we’re giving away Simon & Garfunkel vinyl prize pack courtesy of Sony Legacy. In addition to 1970’s Bridge over Troubled Water, the bundle includes each of the duo’s albums: 1964’s Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M.; 1966’s Sounds of Silence; 1966’s Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme; and 1968’s Bookends.



To win, simply enter using the widget below. Note: If you do not see the widget, click here to enter.

Also, make sure to listen in to The Opus: Bridge over Troubled Water when it premieres next week on February 13th with host Andy Bothwell, aka Astronautalis. Keep up with all the episodes by subscribing now. You can also revisit a selection of Simon & Garfunkel’s greatest hits via all major streaming services.