Worriers Have Some “Big Feelings” This Valentine’s Day: Stream

Worriers, photo by Rebecca Lader

With their third album You or Someone Like You just weeks away, Worriers are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a new single, “Big Feelings”, about crushing on your friends.

Fittingly for a band called Worriers, singer/songwriter Lauren Denitzio wonders if, “Maybe I’ll wake up alone for the rest of my life.” And yet there’s real pleasure in the song, too. Denitzio revels in the giddy feeling of having too much to drink and wondering where the night will take you.



In the accompanying music video, directed by Denitzio, some friends of the band roller skate around a skate park performing tricks both simple and impressive. It’s sweet, like the lyrics, and uncomplicated, which the lyrics are not. Check out “Big Feelings” below.

You or Someone Like You drops March 6th via 6131 Records. Previously the band shared “PWR CPLE”.

Next month Worriers are kicking off a North American tour with Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather. Tickets can be found here.