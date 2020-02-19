Yeah Yeah Yeahs “Ready to Make” New Music

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, photo by Lior Phillips

Karen O says she’s ready to hit the studio with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and record new music.

“All I can say is that I feel ready to make some music,” the band’s frontwoman said in a new interview with Australia’s double j. “It feels like time to have something new out there.”



Karen O cautioned that Yeah Yeah Yeahs have yet to solidify their recording plans, so it may be a minute before we hear anything new from the band. Still, even the talk of new music should excite fans anticipating the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s Mosquito.

Beyond time in the studio, Yeah Yeah Yeahs have several upcoming festival appearances on their calendar, including Atlanta’s Shaky Knees and Memphis’ Beale Street.

In 2017, Yeah Yeah Yeahs released a deluxe edition of their debut album, Fever To Tell. Last year, Karen O teamed up with Danger Mouse for the excellent collaborative album Lux Prima.