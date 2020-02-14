YG and Kehlani

YG and Kehlani have released a new single called “Konclusions”. It’s a true Valentine’s Day treat from music’s newest beloved couple, and it comes with a cute lyric video to boot.

This is the first formal collaboration between YG and Kehlani. It boasts a spacious beat from producers Boi-1da, Allen Ritter, and Jahaan Sweet, and it combines their pretty different voices in a surprisingly fitting way.



Musically, “Konclusions” is definitely an interesting mix of the couple’s talents. YG, as expected, leans into his verses, rapping straightforward lyrics about getting laid and having too much pride to let a fling-turned-relationship fade. Meanwhile, Kehlani sings about her unending love throughout the song’s laid-back chorus, twirling her voice in a way that implies she’s the one in control. Stream it below.

So far 2020 is off to a big start for YG. He performed in the Grammys tribute to Nipsey Hussle amongst plenty of other stars, made a cameo in the trailer for the new FXX series Dave, and has continued to bask in the glow of his 2019 record 4Real 4Real. Right now, the only performance on his schedule is a live set at Rolling Loud Festival. Snag tickets to that and the rest of YG’s upcoming shows here.

As for Kehlani, she’s been getting attention for her collaboration with Justin Bieber and is prepping for a string of tour dates in support of her 2019 mixtape While We Wait. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.