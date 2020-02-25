Yola Performs “I Don’t Wanna Lie” on Corden: Watch

Yola on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Some musical acts see a late night appearance as a chance to try out something big and flashy to grab the attention of nocturnal viewers. And while that certainly has its merits, others only need their talents to keep folks from changing the channels. Yola certainly falls into that latter category, as she demonstrated Monday night with her performance of “I Don’t Wanna Lie” on Corden.

The British Americana singer delivered the song off her Grammy-nominated Walk Through Fire debut in simple but powerful fashion. Gingerly holding the mic between her fingertips, Yola stood front and center, letting her belting vocals captivate the crowd. Her massive runs brought out cheers, and surely left some jaws ajar. Check out the replay below.



Yola is set to play a number of festivals this summer, including Newport Folk, Lockn’, and Bonnaroo. She also has dates lined up with Chris Stapleton, and you can get tickets to all her upcoming gigs here.

What’s more, Yola will also soon have the chance to show off her impressive pipes on screen, as Baz Luhrmann recently cast her as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in his upcoming Elvis biopic.