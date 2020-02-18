Yves Tumor Announces New Album Heaven to a Tortured Mind, Expands Tour

Yves Tumor

After plenty of teasing, Yves Tumor have finally announced a new album. The record, called Heaven to a Tortured Mind, comes out April 3rd via Warp. To celebrate the news, Yves Tumor have shared lead single “Gospel for a New Century” and expanded their North American tour.

Heaven To A Tortured Mind follows Yves Tumor’s 2018 album Safe in the Hands of Love. On this new full-length, Yves Tumor can be found turning psych rock into modern pop while “diluting reality” to give “meaning to the abstract”, according to a press release. If you don’t know what that means, listen to the new song and everything will line up.



“Gospel for a New Century” plops Yves Tumor’s experimental electronics in a time machine for a sound that’s best described as a Quentin Tarantino soundtrack moment. The usual absurdities of Yves Tumor’s music can be found in the track’s music video instead. The clip, directed by Isamaya Ffrench, sees Yves Tumor donning warped horns and elf ears like some kind of satanic deity. People in pig masks and contorted limbs dance in the background while lights flash sporadically. Watch it below.

As previously mentioned, Yves Tumor is expanding their headlining tour. New dates have been added to both the North American spring and European summer legs, and Swedish singer Ecco2k will open select dates. Along the way, Yves Tumor will perform live at iii Points, Pohoda Festival, Bilbao BBK Live, and Dour Festival. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Pre-orders are open now through Warp’s website for CDs, cassettes, standard black vinyl, and limited-edition colored vinyl in silver. Digital pre-saves are currently available as well.

Below, check out the Heaven to a Tortured Mind tracklist and artwork, as well as Yves Tumor’s complete tour schedule.

Yves Tumor 2020 Tour Dates:

03/03 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

03/04 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

03/06 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/07 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

03/08 — Austin, TX @ The Parish *

03/10 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

03/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom *

03/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda *

03/14 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

04/02 — San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom *

04/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club *

04/05 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

04/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

04/08 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

04/10 — Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown *

04/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

04/12 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

04/13 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *

04/14 — Detroit, MI @ El Club *

04/16 — Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club *

04/18 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral *

04/19 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

04/20 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall *

04/22 — Raleigh, NC @ Kings *

04/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

04/25 — Mexico City, MX @ Ceremonia Festival

05/01 — Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

05/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas *

05/05 — New York City, NY @ Webster Hall *

05/19 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s *

05/20 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton *

05/21 — Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique Festival

05/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord *

05/24 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega *

05/26 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen *

05/27 — Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka *

05/30 — Gent, BE @ Balzaal Vooruit *

07/10 — Trenčín, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/11 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/17 — Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

* = w/ Ecco2k

Heaven to a Tortured Mind Artwork:

Heaven to a Tortured Mind Tracklist:

01. Gospel For a New Century

02. Medicine Burn

03. Identity Trade

04. Kerosene!

05. Hasdallen Lights

06. Romanticist

07. Dream Palette

08. Super Stars

09. Folie Imposée

10. Strawberry Privilege

11. Asteroid Blues

12. A Greater Love