Zac Brown Band, photo by Diego Pernía

Zac Brown Band are headed out on the road this summer in support of their latest album, The Owl. Dubbed the “Roar with the Lions Tour”, the lengthy jaunt takes place across North America from May 24th through September 9th.

The itinerary includes stops in Virginia Beach, Charlotte, Toronto, and New York, as well as Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, and Vancouver. The country rock outfit also has back-to-back dates in Gilford, New Hampshire and Denver. Gregory Alan Isakov and St. Paul and The Broken Bones have been tapped to open on select dates.



Update: Zac Brown Band has announced additional dates in Florida (West Palm Beach and Tampa) and Los Angeles (Chula Vista, Los Angeles, and Mountain View).

“Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions,” Zac Brown remarked in a statement. “They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride – rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can’t wait to hear you roar with us!”

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher

The “Roar with the Lions Tour” follows the Grammy-winning band’s previously announced “Owl Tour” that stretches throughout the spring.

Tickets for these new shows are now on sale and you can purchase them here.

Zac Brown Band 2020 Tour Dates:

02/28 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center *

02/29 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *

03/04 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

03/05 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling – Arena *

03/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena *

03/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

03/13 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

03/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

03/15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

03/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center *

03/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

03/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

04/15 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *

04/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *

04/17 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *

04/23 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *

04/24 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

04/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion $

05/25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion $

05/29 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center $

05/30 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre $

05/31 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater $

06/04 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater $

06/05 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion $

06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage $

06/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center $

06/14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater $

06/18 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park $

06/19 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion $

06/20 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium $

06/25 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts $

06/26 – New York, NY @ Citi Field $

06/27 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live $

07/24 – Shakopee, MN @ Twin Cities Summer Jam

07/25 – Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair

08/07 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

09/10 – Cuyahoga Fall, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

09/11 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field &

09/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

09/18 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORDIA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

09/19 – Frisco, CA @ Toyota Stadium

09/25 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre #

09/26 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre #

10/16 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/23 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheater %

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium %

10/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

$ = w/ Gregory Alan Isakov

* = w/ Amos Lee and Poo Bear

^ = w/ Old Crow Medicine Show

& = w/ St. Paul and the Broken Bones

# = w/ Caroline Jones

% = w/ Riley Green