Zack de la Rocha hits the gym ahead of Rage Against the Machine reunion tour

"Making sure the body can take it on and continue to impact the world and give the people great performances!"

on February 03, 2020, 2:30pm
Zack de la Rocha works out ahead of Rage Agains the Machine's reunion tour

Come March, Zack de la Rocha will find himself back on stage for the first time in nearly a decade when he reunites with his Rage Against the Machine bandmates. The group’s frontman is planning accordingly, as he’s spent the last three months in the gym getting ready for the much-anticipated reunion tour.

de la Rocha’s personal trainer, Andres Fajardo, has posted a series of Instagram videos documenting their workouts. “It’s been a surreal experience to train Zack De La Rocha for the past 3+ years. Now for the past 3 months we’ve been training to get him right for shows and getting back on stage with #rageagainstthemachine Let’s get it!!!” Fajardo wrote to caption the post.

In another post, Fajardo complimented de la Rocha on his “daily dedication” to the workouts, which mostly focus on conditioning and agility. “We are training to take on a host of shows coming up starting at the end of March! Making sure the body can take it on and continue to impact the world and give the people great performances!”

Rage’s reunion tour kicks off next month with a series of shows along the US-Mexican border. Afterward, they’ll headline festivals including Coachella, Boston Calling, and Firefly, with more dates still to be announced.

 

Rage Against the Machine 2020 Tour Dates:
03/26 – El Paso, TX
03/28 – Las Cruces, NM
03/30 – Phoenix, AZ
04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/18-21 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

