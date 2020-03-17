2020 Punk Rock Bowling Festival Postponed Until Fall Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Punk Rock Bowling 2020

The 2020 Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival — which was set to be headlined by Madness, Cock Sparrer, and a reunited Circle Jerks — has been put on hold due to the coronavirus epidemic. The multi-day Las Vegas event will now take place in the fall instead of Memorial Day weekend, as originally scheduled.

As of now, dates have not been announced for the rescheduled festival, with fans encouraged to check the Punk Rock Bowling social pages for updates.



Organizers are hoping that most of the bands on the original lineup will be available to perform at the festival in the fall. Other acts on the original bill included The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Adicts, Propaghandi, Stiff Little Fingers, Anti-Flag, Municipal Waste, The Lawrence Arms, and Ho9909, among dozens more artists.

A full statement from the festival’s publicist reads as follows:

“Due to the recommendations by the CDC, WHO, and local, county, and state authorities regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and with an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of everyone attending Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival, we regretfully report that we are postponing the event effective immediately.

We know this comes as a disappointment, and we share that frustration with you. However, this virus loves a crowd, and we cannot put our community at risk, we must look out for each other now more than ever.

Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival 2020 is rescheduled for this Fall (dates TBA), and we are anticipating that most of the bands currently set to play will be there. Please check the PRB website for regular updates.”

The Circle Jerks reunion performance was part of a 40th anniversary tour celebrating their classic debut album, Group Sex. There’s no word yet on the status of the band’s other May and June gigs.

All tickets for the festival will be honored in the fall. Those who cannot attend during the rescheduled dates can get a full refund. Keep up to date on the latest info at the official Punk Rock Bowling website.

Punk Rock Bowling is just one of many festivals postponed during the coronavirus epidemic. Keep track of postponed and canceled festivals and tours with this updated list of affected events.