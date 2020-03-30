30 Rock’s Tina Fey, Robert Carlock Team Up for New Animated Netflix Series

Tina Fey's Mulligan series is a go for Netflix

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the geniuses behind 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, are teaming up once again for a new animated Netflix series called Mulligan.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming TV show is a comedy “that explores what happens after an alien attack destroys the Earth and how what remains of humanity has the chance to start society over from scratch.” Twenty episodes have already been ordered by Netflix, though no air date has yet been announced.



Carlock co-created Mulligan alongside Sam Means, who is also an alum of 30 Rock and Kimmy Schmidt. Fey, Carlock, and Means will executive produce the TV series with 3 Arts’ David Miner, Eric Gurian, Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara. Animation for Mulligan is being handled by Bento Box Entertainment, best known for their work on FOX’s beloved Bob’s Burgers.

This is just the latest project from the trio of Means, Fey, and Carlock; the team is also working on an interactive Kimmy special for Netflix. Meanwhile, Fey and Carlock have a project called Girls5Eva in development for NBCUniversal’s streaming competitor Peacock, and are writing and executive producing a straight-to-series single-camera comedy about the mayor of Los Angeles set to star Ted Danson and Holly Hunter. Originally conceived as a 30 Rock spin-off, the latter show will premiere on NBC during the 2020-2021 broadcast season.

Mulligan, meanwhile, is just the latest animated Netflix series to be announced this month. It was revealed last week that Taika Waititi is set to write and direct two animated series based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

In other recent related news, Fey’s Mean Girls Broadway musical is being adapted back into a movie.