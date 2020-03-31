Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized For Coronavirus

Adam Schlesinger

Fountains of Wayne founding member Adam Schlesinger has been hospitalized due to complications from the coronavirus.

Schlesinger, 53, has been in an Upstate New York hospital for over a week, his attorney, Josh Grier, told Variety. Schlesinger is said to be “very sick,” “heavily sedated,” and is currently breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. “The doctors are doing everything they can think of and they’re cautiously optimistic,” Grier added.



In addition to his work in Fountains of Wayne, Schlesinger is a multiple time Emmy and Grammy Award winner, and has also received Oscar, Golden Globe, and Tony Award nominations for his soundtrack work. Notably, he wrote the title track to Tom Hanks’ 1997 film That Thing You Do. He also served as the music producer on The CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, for which he’s wrote upwards of 150 songs. Most recently, he’s been working with Sarah Silverman on a musical based on her best-selling memoir The Bedwetter.

Unfortunately, Schlesinger isn’t the only prominent figure to have contracted coronavirus. Countless others have tested positive, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Geto Boys rapper Scarface, Luther actor Idris Elba, NBA superstar Kevin Durant, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien, singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko, Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim, opera singer Placido Domingo, Testament frontman Chuck Billy, record producer Andrew Watt, and Universal Music head Lucian Grainge. Sadly, Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, country singer Joe Diffie, and Arrows frontman Alan Merrill have all died due to complications from COVID-19, while singer John Prine remains in intensive care.