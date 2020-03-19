Adult Swim Makes All Episodes of Metalocalypse Available to Stream for Free

Metalocalypse's Dethklok, via Adult Swim

Adult Swim has offered up a nice treat for those of us who are isolating ourselves at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The Cartoon Network programming block has made every episode of the beloved series Metalocalypse available to stream for free.

All four seasons, comprised of 61 episodes, and the special Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem – A Klok Opera can be streamed via the Adult Swim website or app.



The darkly comedic animated series, which was co-created by Brendon Small, centers around the melodic death metal band Dethklok. It was canceled in 2015, but Small and others have campaigned to get it back on the air.

Last summer, drummer Gene Hoglan, who records and performs in Dethklok, expressed optimism that the show would return at some point. And in the fall, Dethklok (the actual real-life musicians) performed for the first time in five years at the Adult Swim Festival.

In a tweet (seen below), Adult Swim stated, “All episodes of Metalocalypse are now free on our app and site. Pamper yourself on the couch with a warm cup of joe and limitless brutality.”

In addition to the TV episodes, there were also four Dethklok albums released, beginning with 2007’s The Dethalbum. Since the show’s cancellation, Small has also teamed up with some of the same musicians to record two albums under the name Galaktikon, including 2017’s Galaktikon II: Beyond the Storm.