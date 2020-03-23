The Lowdown: We, as a people, are living beneath a cloud of uncertainty, and at this moment, the future is in question. Some of the trivial things in life don’t seem as important as they did a week ago, and we continue to place further space between each other in an already socially distant culture. For some reason, music has always been a catalyst in bringing people back together, and that statement still holds true today.

During the early hours of March 15th, the oft-times enigmatic and creative genius Donald Glover released a surprise LP, aptly titled Donald Glover Presents. The 12-track, long-form album streamed via his website before soon being removed. It had been almost four years since his last full-length project, Awaken! My Love, and in the years that followed, Glover rose to prominence due to the success of his Grammy-winning song “This Is America” along with the groundbreaking network series Atlanta. Although Donald Glover Presents came out unexpectedly, its themes of self-love, an uncertain future, and fear of the unknown make this album, in many ways, right on time.



Now titled 3.15.20, this LP is available on all digital streaming platforms and contains features from Ariana Grande, SZA, and fellow ATLien 21 Savage. Surprisingly, Glover has again adopted his well-known moniker, Childish Gambino. With each song showcasing Gambino’s talent as a musician, producer, and songwriter, this LP has a level of cohesion that isn’t entirely apparent upon first listen. The aggression and distortion of the production, combined with the serenity of its verses, make 3.15.20 a balanced body of work not because of the similarities between songs but rather the extreme contrasts.

The Good: Most of Glover’s supporters understand the cerebral nature in which he creates. His critically acclaimed video for “This Is America” was heavy on symbolism, and this project is no different. Maintaining a common theme, most of the songs on 3.15.20 conclude with what seems to be an ode to the mystery of nature. It is both beautiful and terrifying, depending on how much is known about your surroundings — an interesting parallel to what many of us feel about change, as well as our future. On “19.10″, he gives insight into the heavy burden that comes with beauty. Speaking to a young girl about some of the experiences to expect as she advances in age, Childish Gambino sings: “To be beautiful, means to be hunted…” Throughout history, physical attraction has been both a gift and a curse, specifically for women. As with many things in life, one must learn to accept the good with the bad and not let outside forces affect happiness. Conceptually, this is the most unique song on the LP, and it further reiterates his gifts as a songwriter.

The Ariana Grande-assisted “Time” is a beautiful duet that speaks to the fleeting nature of everyday life, especially in the social media era. The song’s most powerful message is to allow yourself to evolve as a person by being grateful for the opportunities and blessings that are presented to you. A person should be able to grow within their character and not continuously be judged by past mistakes. The irony in its message is a stark contrast to the sometimes overwhelming “cancel culture” that we live in today, but it seems fitting due to the extreme differences in the sound of the track’s production and the two artists’ vocals.

Throughout his career as a musician, Gambino has had records that served as a microcosm for his personality. On “12.38”, a song that is witty, funny, and sonically pleasing, he taps into his prowess as both a writer and a comic by painting a vivid picture of a lustful night dealing with a lover of the opposite sex. 21 Savage’s verse on this track is refreshing, with rhymes like: “I’m on a private jet eating Popeye’s chicken/ Flexing like I’m eating Popeye’s spinach.” 21 breaks the monotony of the album and gives it a bit of Southern charm. The incomparable SZA closes out “12.38” with an amazing solo, adding a definitive punctuation to an already stellar cut.

The Bad: The distorted vocals and production on some of the songs can leave their message lost in translation. Many of 3.15.20’s lessons speak directly to the youth, but the album at times straddles the fence between informational and preachy. “Algorhythm” and “47.48” come from a place of pain and desperation, reminding listeners of Gambino’s constant awareness towards the state of America. “24.19” and “39.28” focus on both the positive and negative emotions that come with being in love. Released in 2018 as part of his Summer Pack EP, “42.26” still serves as a standout track and did not stray away from the overall feel of the album.

The Verdict: Last week, 3.15.20 was only available to stream for about 12 hours. An amount of time that will pale in comparison to the longevity of its impact. We can never be sure how far in advance Glover planned this release, because, in this time of mass isolation, he managed to bring us all together for this shared experience of love, struggle, acceptance, and so much more. His willingness to experiment with different sounds and harmonies is evidence that things that are foreign or unknown need not be feared, but embraced. As a listener, you were unsure of the direction that you would be taken, and at times, it felt uncomfortable. But this album, as in life, finds beauty in its uncertainty.

Essential Tracks: “19.10”, “Time”, and “12.38”