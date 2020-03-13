Alice Phoebe Lou Shares New Song “Witches”: Stream

Alice Phoebe Lou, "Witches" music video

Almost exactly a year after releasing her ethereal album Paper Castles, former Artist of the Month Alice Phoebe Lou has returned with a new single, “Witches”.

“Witches” sets itself apart from her previous gentle soundscapes with quick-driving drums that came here to kick ass. “I’m one of those witches, babe,” Lou croons over intoxicating synths. “Just don’t try to save me/ I don’t want to be saved.”



Lou filmed the accompanying music video with director Jascha Hase, and designed the visuals to look like they were playing on a neon-lined cellphone screen. It intercuts performance clips with montages of tour life, celebrating the boring moments, the goofiness, the changing locales, and a great sense of kinship for those with whom she travels. Check out the video for “Witches” below.

Last spring, Alice Phoebe Lou performed her song “Galaxies” with Game of Thrones-star Maisie Williams.