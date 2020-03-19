Alkaline Trio Drop Surprise Three-Song E.P.: Stream

Alkaline Trio, photo by Jon Weiner

Chicago pop punk outfit Alkaline Trio have released a surprise three-song single they’re calling E.P. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Alkaline Trio’s first studio release since 2018’s Is This Thing Cursed? features the tracks “Minds Like Minefields”, “Radio Violence”, and “Smokestack”. The band originally intended to release this music prior to launch of their tour with Bad Religion, but that outing has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.



In a statement, guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba said he hoped the new music would “help people transcend the uncertainty:”

“With the tour postponed and the current state of the world, we feel and hope that some new music will help people transcend the uncertainty and possible fear they might be feeling, if even for a few minutes. Music has always had a way of helping us all cope with unpleasant times. We can only hope that ours can do the same for our fans on some level. We hope you enjoy the songs.”

The digital version is out now, while a 7-inch vinyl is available for pre-order. With “Minds Like Minefields” on Side A and “Radio Violence” on the B-Side, the limited-edition vinyl run includes 1,000 blue discs with red centers for sale in the US and 500 color-reversed singles for European distribution.

While Alkaline Trio may have postponed their tour, all ticket sales will be honored when the dates are rescheduled, which means now might be a great time to pick up some sweet deals on the secondary market. Tickets are available here.

E.P. Artwork:

E.P. Tracklist:

01. Minds Like Minefields

02. Radio Violence

03. Smokestack