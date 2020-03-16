Menu
Amid Pandemic, Moog and Korg Release Synthesizer Apps for Free

Moog's Minimoog Model D and Korg's Kaossilator and iKaossilator apps are available free

by
on March 16, 2020, 1:23pm
Moog synthesizers, via Instagram

As the COVID-19 coronavirus strain forces millions of people into isolation, two music companies, Moog Music and Korg, have released synthesizer apps for free. Moog’s Minimoog Model D and Korg’s Kaossilator and iKaossilator apps are available free of charge for a limited time.

In an Instagram post, Moog called the promotion “a gift to spread positivity” and said, “As we find ourselves in unfamiliar settings: stay open, stay safe, and #synthesizelove.”

As for Korg, the electronic instrument company said in a statement that “schools, workplaces, and meetings worldwide have been requested to close by their respective governments and so many people are studying and working from home.” The company is offering the free synthesizer, “To help you with a musical way to occupy your mind.”

Moog hasn’t set a timeline on this new zeroed-out price, while Korg’s apps will be available for free to Android users through March 20th and iPhone users through March 31st. Download Moog here, and find Korg over yonder.

