R.I.P. Andrew Jack, Star Wars Actor and Dialect Coach, Dies of COVID-19 at 76

Andrew Jack as Major Ematt

Andrew Jack, a dialect coach and actor who appeared in two of the latests Star Wars films, has died due to complications from the coronavirus. The 76-year-old had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was receiving care at a hospital outside of London. His passing was confirmed by his representative, Jill McCullough (via TMZ).

Jack’s major contribution to cinema came as a dialect coach. Fluent in Chinese and Japanese dialects, he often was employed on science fiction and genre films. He worked with Karen Gillan on Guardians of the Galaxy; Chris Hemsworth and Tess Thompson on Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and Men in Black: International; and Hugh Jackson on films like Kate & Leopold and Flushed Away.



Some of his other credits include Batman Begins, Sherlock Holmes, the Lord of the Rings trilogy, 2010’s The Wolfman, Captain America: The First Avenger, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, and a quartet of Star Wars films: The Force Awakens, Rogue One, The Last Jedi, and Solo. Most recently, he was hired to work on Matt Reeves’ The Batman, though production on that project was shut down earlier this month due to coronavirus.

Jack also appeared on screen in a number of the movies he worked on. He played Major Ematt in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, and provided the voice for the alien character Moloch in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Unfortunately, Jack’s wife was unable to be with her husband before his passing. She’s currently under quarantine herself in Australia, and proper funeral arrangements may be hard to accommodate given the current pandemic.

A number of filmmakers and actors who had worked with Andrew Jack through the years posted tributes on Twitter. Find some of them below.

Andrew was a legend, and such a kind man. We are all absolutely heartbroken. Our hearts go out to his family. Rest in peace, Andrew… https://t.co/vzr6K0HpHV — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March 31, 2020

Today we learned that a member of our Star Wars family, Andrew Jack, passed away due to complications from COVID-19. In addition to playing Major Ematt in The Force Awakens, his work as a dialect coach on TFA, Solo, & other SW films revealed a man who was passionate & caring… pic.twitter.com/4gl4RQqLqI — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) March 31, 2020

I had a good day today. Then I heard Andrew Jack had been killed by the C.Virus. He was a joy to be with on the new trilogy. As dialect coach, he helped the cast get it right through his talent and humour. As an actor, his distinguished features made him stand out in any scene. pic.twitter.com/p4HFsFknfl — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) March 31, 2020

Andrew Jack was the dialect coach on SOLO, and a kind and thoughtful man. We asked him to teach Alden to speak Shyriiwook, and I’ll always remember listening to them gargle-roar at each other back and forth.

RIP https://t.co/ivlE7q4guB — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) March 31, 2020

Andrew Jack made a mean curry

Andrew Jack was powerful & gentle in equal measure

Andrew Jack was funny

Andrew Jack was brilliant

Andrew Jack loved a unique theory of gravity, that we are all being pushed down, instead of pulled down

We loved Andrew Jackhttps://t.co/PNxMop2udN — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) March 31, 2020

Devastated to hear of the passing of the wonderful, talented, beloved gentleman #AndrewJack. He is one of the kindest people I’ve ever worked with. Please stay safe. Please stay home!!! #RIPAndrewJack pic.twitter.com/VqmmGkxaOF — GreG GrunberG (@greggrunberg) March 31, 2020