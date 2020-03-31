Menu
R.I.P. Andrew Jack, Star Wars Actor and Dialect Coach, Dies of COVID-19 at 76

He played Major Ematt in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, and was working on The Batman

on March 31, 2020, 6:22pm
Andrew Jack as Major Ematt

Andrew Jack, a dialect coach and actor who appeared in two of the latests Star Wars films, has died due to complications from the coronavirus. The 76-year-old had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was receiving care at a hospital outside of London. His passing was confirmed by his representative, Jill McCullough (via TMZ).

Jack’s major contribution to cinema came as a dialect coach. Fluent in Chinese and Japanese dialects, he often was employed on science fiction and genre films. He worked with Karen Gillan on Guardians of the Galaxy; Chris Hemsworth and Tess Thompson on Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and Men in Black: International; and Hugh Jackson on films like Kate & Leopold and Flushed Away.

Some of his other credits include Batman BeginsSherlock Holmes, the Lord of the Rings trilogy, 2010’s The WolfmanCaptain America: The First AvengerHansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, and a quartet of Star Wars films: The Force Awakens, Rogue OneThe Last Jedi, and Solo. Most recently, he was hired to work on Matt Reeves’ The Batman, though production on that project was shut down earlier this month due to coronavirus.

Jack also appeared on screen in a number of the movies he worked on. He played Major Ematt in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, and provided the voice for the alien character Moloch in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Unfortunately, Jack’s wife was unable to be with her husband before his passing. She’s currently under quarantine herself in Australia, and proper funeral arrangements may be hard to accommodate given the current pandemic.

A number of filmmakers and actors who had worked with Andrew Jack through the years posted tributes on Twitter. Find some of them below.

