Joey Belladonna in Journey Beyond, via YouTube

Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna performed his first show with his new Journey tribute band on Friday, playing an 18-song set at the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, Virginia. The gig came a few days after the metal vocalist announced the formation of the outfit, which is dubbed Journey Beyond.

Kicking off with “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”, Belladonna showcased his impressive range throughout the show, which also featured other Journey classics like “Wheel in the Sky”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Don’t Stop Believin'” and the set-closer “Faithfully”.



Journey Beyond also consists of guitarist Matt Basford, bassist Paul Arntz, drummer Justin Ward, and keyboardist Doug Carter. Fan filmed video of the entire Virginia show, as well as the setlist, can be seen below.

Prior to forming Journey Beyond, Belladonna performed classic-rock cover songs with his band Chief Big Way, playing small clubs and bars while in between Anthrax tours.

As for Anthrax, the legendary thrash metal band is working on its follow-up to 2016’s For All Kings. The LP is tentatively due this year, although no details have been revealed yet.

Setlist:

Intro/Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)

I’ll Be Alright Without You

Girl Can’t Help It

Who’s Crying Now

Wheel In The Sky

Open Arms

Only The Young

Lights

Ask The Lonely

Any Way You Want It

Send Her My Love

Still They Ride

Be Good To Yourself

Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’

Oh Sherrie

Don’t Stop Believin’

Stone In Love

Faithfully