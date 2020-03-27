Apple Offering 90-Day Free Trials of Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X

Logic Pro X, photo by Andrew Welch on Unsplash

As the global economy slides into a pandemic-induced recession, businesses are trying to build brand loyalty by offering more free shit. Apple is the latest company hopping on the trend, and it’s giving away a free 90-day trial of video editing software Final Cut Pro X. According to The Verge, Apple will also be rolling out a 90-day trial for its audio suite Logic Pro X “in the coming days.”

Until now, Final Cut Pro X was available as a 30-day free trial. Those currently on that plan can tack an extra 90 days on to the end, and could potentially not have to pay the piper until July. As for Logic Pro X, there’s never been a trial before. Presumably, Apple wants to corner the market on all the quarantine closet studios currently being built.



Both offers will be for a limited time only. In a statement, the company said, “We hope customers who are home and looking for something new to master will try out these free trials.” Apple also hopes that when the free trials are up, you’ll fork over $299.99 for Final Cut Pro X and $199.99 for Logic Pro X. But no need to decide that now. The Final Cut Pro X free trial is ongoing, and look for Logic Pro X to become available shortly.

In some ways, Apple is arriving late to the lockdown. The guitar company Fender has been offering three months of free guitar lessons for a couple days now, and it’s been over a week since Moog and Korg offered their synthesizer apps for free.