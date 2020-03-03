As I Lay Dying Announce New Tour Dates with Whitechapel

As I Lay Dying have announced a headlining U.S. summer tour with support from Whitechapel. The outing will mark another big step for As I Lay Dying as they continue their second chapter with singer Tim Lambesis after his release from prison in 2016.
It was a rocky return when Lambesis and his bandmates re-formed the band after the vocalist served a prison stint for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his estranged wife. Some shows and festival appearances were canceled in reaction to Lambesis’ presence in the band, but, for the most part, As I Lay Dying have toured North America and Europe successfully over the past couple of years. Last year, As I Lay Dying released a new album, Shaped by Fire.
The upcoming tour sees the band trudging forward despite the backlash directed toward Lambesis. Whitechapel are arguably the biggest band to put their names on a stateside tour with As I Lay Dying since Lambesis’ release, with Shadow of Intent also supporting the trek.
The tour starts in Tucson, Arizona on May 20th, then travels through the South and up the East Coast. It then heads across the country to the West Coast, wrapping up June 20th in Riverside, California.
See the full list of dates below, and get tickets here.
As I Lay Dying 2020 U.S. Tour Dates with Whitechapel and Shadow of Intent:
05/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto
05/21 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater
05/23 – Odessa, TX @ Dos Amigos
05/24 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
05/26 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec
05/28 – Destin, FL @ Rock Destin
05/29 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
05/30 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
06/01 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
06/02 – Richmond, VA @ The National
06/03 – New York, NY @ Gramercy
06/05 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
06/06 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
06/07 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
06/09 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
06/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
06/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
06/12 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
06/13 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
06/14 – Wichita, KS @ Wave
06/15 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios
06/16 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
06/17 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
06/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
06/20 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium