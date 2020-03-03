Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Iron and Wine and Calexico Play Their First Tiny Desk … Ever!

Assembly heads to D.C. with Sam Beam, Joey Burns, and John Convertino

by
on March 03, 2020, 8:00am
0 comments
Assembly - Iron and Wine with Calexico
Assembly - Iron and Wine with Calexico

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

The third part of Assembly Season 1 finds us aboard the Mothership of all things sonic, aural, and community-minded. We arrive in Washington, D.C., where Iron and Wine and Calexico are set to play an NPR Tiny Desk Concert in support of their 2019 reunion record, Years to Burn.

Ours is a business trip, though, as we peek behind one of most exhilarating showcases of live music, thoughtfully curated for those who skip lunch to listen. (We’ll also grab a picture or two of that really cool wall the guys play in front of — aka Instagram Heaven!) 

This visit marks the third time Sam Beam’s been invited to play the Little-Concert-That-Could – a feat that certainly entitles the songwriter to ride the express elevator to the NPR offices. As for Calexico’s Joey Burns and John Convertino? It’s never too late for your first time

As we’ll learn today, some things sound sweeter under drop ceilings.

Follow on Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Podchaser

 

Previous Story
Album Review: THICK Bring Exhilarating Live Energy to Debut 5 Years Behind
Next Story
Artist of the Month THICK on Brooklyn DIY, Punk Music, and Mansplaining
No comments