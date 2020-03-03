Iron and Wine and Calexico Play Their First Tiny Desk … Ever!

Assembly - Iron and Wine with Calexico

The third part of Assembly Season 1 finds us aboard the Mothership of all things sonic, aural, and community-minded. We arrive in Washington, D.C., where Iron and Wine and Calexico are set to play an NPR Tiny Desk Concert in support of their 2019 reunion record, Years to Burn.

Ours is a business trip, though, as we peek behind one of most exhilarating showcases of live music, thoughtfully curated for those who skip lunch to listen. (We’ll also grab a picture or two of that really cool wall the guys play in front of — aka Instagram Heaven!)

This visit marks the third time Sam Beam’s been invited to play the Little-Concert-That-Could – a feat that certainly entitles the songwriter to ride the express elevator to the NPR offices. As for Calexico’s Joey Burns and John Convertino? It’s never too late for your first time

As we’ll learn today, some things sound sweeter under drop ceilings.

