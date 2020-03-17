Why So Sirius? Iron and Wine and Calexico Return to Gotham

Assembly - Iron and Wine with Calexico

In the fourth and penultimate chapter of this season’s Assembly, Iron and Wine and Calexico return to New York City — for many, the closest planet to the Sun — to make some necessary noise at SiriusXM and CBS Television. Hear how much sound, fury, and craftsmanship goes into creating the most beautiful silences, and how even the highest profiles of art are hardly paint-by-numbers nor operations. Such moments are more like a rousing game of Twister with both a stopwatch and a kick ass green room or two along the way. Donuts and Emmys sold separately.

