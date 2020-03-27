Austin City Limits TV Opens Archive for Free Streaming

Tom Waits on Austin City Limits

The coronavirus pandemic has temporarily shut down nearly every TV show in production, from Saturday Night Live all the way to Stranger Things 4. As a result, Austin City Limits TV episodes have been put on hold for the near future — but they aren’t letting the outbreak silence their show entirely. Starting this week, the program has opened up a portion archive for free streaming online,.

Fans can head over to the PBS website to check out a wide range of Austin City Limits musical performances. So far, select episodes from last year — including Billie Eilish, The Raconteurs, and Vampire Weekend — are available to view for free in addition to all episodes from the previous two seasons. Additionally, there’s archival episodes featuring Tom Waits and BB King.



ACL is the longest-running music series in television history, so you shouldn’t run out of material to watch anytime soon. After all, in the past two years alone the Texas institution has graced us with concerts by Janelle Monáe, Mitski, Arctic Monkeys, St. Vincent, Cage the Elephant, Run the Jewels, and more.

Coronavirus continues to shift the entertainment industry as we know it in major and minor ways. Killing Eve Season 3 will premiere sooner than planned, London restored the Abbey Road crosswalk while everyone was quarantined, and Apple is offering a 90-day free trial of Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X.

Meanwhile, musicians are trying to help out however they can. Bon Iver are donating their merch sales to Wisconsin organizations fighting the outbreak, Rihanna gave $5 million to coronavirus relief efforts, and Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are sending money to fans who lost their jobs in the COVID-19 shutdown. A handful of artists are performing livestream concerts from home, too, including Ben Gibbard, Margo Price, Neil Young, and Elton John. For an updated list of quarantine livestreams, click here.

Keep tabs on all the TV shows, tours, music festivals, and other productions impacted by the coronavirus pandemic with our updated list here.