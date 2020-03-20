Menu
Badly Drawn Boy Announces Banana Skin Shoes, First New Album in 10 Years

Check out the video for the album's title track

by
on March 20, 2020, 1:37pm
Badly Drawn Boy, photo via artist's Facebook

Badly Drawn Boy will return later this spring with his first album in nearly a decade. It’s dubbed Banana Skin Shoes and is being previewed today with the title track.

Banana Skin Shoes is the ninth full-length to come from the English singer-songwriter also known as Damon Gough. It’s marks the long-awaited follow-up to his a 2010 trilogy. In the time since then, he also provided the soundtrack to 2012’s Being Flynn, which starred Robert De Niro, Julianne Moore, and Paul Dano.

The upcoming effort consists of 14 tracks, including “Is This a Dream?” from January. Per a statement, other selections promise ’80s pop-soul à la Hall and Oates, Motown-esque soul, and soft rock reminiscent of veteran act Chicago. For production, Badly Drawn Boy brought in Gethin Pearson (Kele Okereke) and Youth (Paul McCartney), with various studio sessions taking place across Manchester and London.

As for the lead single, also titled “Banana Skin Shoes”, fans can peep it below via its animated music video helmed by Broken Antler. Watch ahead.

The new album officially arrives May 22nd through AWAL, and pre-orders are already available for purchase. Tour dates in support of the LP will be announced in the coming months.

Banana Skin Shoes Artwork:

badly drawn boy banana skin shoes artwork Badly Drawn Boy Announces Banana Skin Shoes, First New Album in 10 Years

Banana Skin Shoes Tracklist:
01. Banana Skin Shoes
02. Is This A Dream?
03. I Just Wanna Wish You Happiness
04. I’m Not Sure What It Is
05. Tony Wilson Said
06. You And Me Against The World
07. I Need Someone To Trust
08. Note To Self
09. Colours
10. Funny Time Of Year
11. Fly On The Wall
12. Never Change
13. Appletree Boulevard
14. I’ll Do My Best

