Nashville Music Venue Basement East Destroyed by Tornado

Basement East destroyed in tornado, photo via Instagram

A series of deadly tornados killed at least 22 people and destroyed 40 buildings around Nashville, Tennessee on Monday night. The popular Nashville music venue Basement East was among the structures that suffered severe damage.

According to Basement East’s co-owner, Mike Grimes, a tornado struck Basement East at approximately 1:15 a.m. local time, shortly after a Bernie Sanders benefit concert had concluded.



“Our conscientious staff of five ran down to the basement with seconds to spare before the roof blew off All are safe. We are so fortunate. The venue is pretty much a total loss,” Grimes told Rolling Stone.

The Basement East opened in 2015 and had welcomed artists including Best Coast, Archers of Loaf, Lucy Dacus, Pinegrove, and The Lemon Twigs. The venue’s upcoming calendar promised shows from Delta Spirit, Hamilton Leithauser, Torres, Frances Quinlan, and The Airborne Toxic Event.

According to Basement East’s Instagram,” We are diligently working on each show to either relocate or cancel. We will send updates out to ticket holders, on our website and social media as we determine the status of each show. Please bear with us as this process could take a few days to weeks.”

The Nashville location of Jack White’s Third Man Records did not sustain damage, but will be closed Tuesday. “Sending love & support to our friends and neighbors who have been tragically effected by last night’s tornado,” the record label said on Twitter. “TMR Nashville will be closed today. Let’s take a moment to hug those you love and to help some folks in your community that you may not know…”