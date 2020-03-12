Beastie Boys’ Spike Jonze-Directed Documentary Gets First Trailer: Watch

Beastie Boys Story

Next month brings the release of Beastie Boys Story, the new Spike Jonze-directed documentary on the trailblazing hip-hop trio. The film will first premiere in IMAX theaters on April 3rd before receiving a wide debut on Apple TV+. In anticipation, a new trailer has been unveiled. Watch it below.

Beastie Boys Story is based on the 2019 two-man show of the same name. The intimate, limited-engagement event saw surviving Beastie Boys members Ad-Rock and Michael “Mike D” Diamond telling the history of the legendary group through archival footage and personal andecdotes. The show itself drew inspiration from the rap outfit’s 2018 memoir, Beastie Boys Book.



In his review of the two-man show, our own Ben Kaye wrote,

“Playful, funny, enlightening, and at times a bit messy, the two-act story provided a truly fun and fascinating look into the creativity and career of Beastie Boys. You were likely to leave either far more knowledgable about your favorite group or a bigger fan than ever. But the most prodigious takeaway is what a remarkable talent Adam ‘MCA’ Yauch was, and how integral he was to making the group the legends they are.”

The documentary premieres on the 26th anniversary of Beastie Boys’ seminal 1994 album, Ill Communication. It also continues the storied bond between the rap icons’ and Jonze. In addition to this new documentary, Jonze famously directed Beastie Boys’ iconic video for “Sabotage”. They also collaborated on an unreleased feature film called We Can Do This based on the late Adam “MCA” Yauch’s alter-ego Nathanial Hornblower.