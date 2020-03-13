Five Classic Bee Gees Albums are Being Reissued on Vinyl

Christmas is coming early for record-collecting disco fanatics. On May 8th, Capitol/UMe will reissue five classic Bee Gees albums on both black vinyl and limited-edition colored vinyl.
The reissue project consists of 1969’s Best of the Gees, Main Course from 1975, and 1976’s Children of the World, as well as 1977’s double live album Here at Last… Bee Gees… Live and Spirits Having Flown from 1979. All were remastered from the original analog LP master tapes at Capitol Studios by Kevin Bartley and Ian Sefchick.
Best of the Bee Gees famously collected the music icons’ biggest hits at that time, including “I Gotta Get a Message to You” and the Sir Barry Gibb ballad “Words”. Main Course meanwhile represented a slight shift in the group’s sound, with more R&B-meets-pop cuts like hit single “Jive Talkin'”.
On 1976’s Children of the World, the Bee Gees introduced to fans to “You Should Be Dancing”, which raced up the charts across the globe. The album itself also achieved multi-platinum status in the US. Meanwhile, the legendary outfit’s Here at Last live album was recorded at the Forum in Los Angeles and captures the Bee Gees’ onstage charisma.
Spirits Having Flown was the Bee Gees’ 15th album, as well as the first since their massively successful Saturday Night Fever soundtrack in 1977. The record features fan favorites “Tragedy”, “Too Much Heaven”, and “Love You Inside Out”.
Pre-order the Bee Gees’ upcoming vinyl reissues by heading here. Find the full tracklisting down below.
It was announced last November that Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King was working with Paramount Pictures on a forthcoming Bee Gees biopic.
Best of Bee Gees [1LP black vinyl and colored berry vinyl]
Side 1
01. Holiday
02. I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You
03. I Can’t See Nobody
04. Words
05. I Started A Joke
06. Spicks And Specks
Side 2
01. First Of May
02. World
03. Massachusetts
04. To Love Somebody
05. Every Christian Lion Hearted Man Will Show You
06. New York Mining Disaster 1941
Main Course [1LP black vinyl and colored whitewater vinyl]
Side 1
01. Nights On Broadway
02. Jive Talkin’
03. Wind Of Change
04. Songbird
05. Fanny (Be Tender With My Love)
Side 2
01. All This Making Love
02. Country Lanes
03. Come On Over
04. Edge Of The Universe
05. Baby As You Turn Away
Children of the World [1LP black vinyl and colored sunshine yellow vinyl]
Side 1
01. You Should Be Dancing
02. You Stepped Into My Life
03. Love So Right
04. Lovers
05. Can’t Keep A Good Man Down
Side 2
01. Boogie Child
02. Love Me
03. Subway
04. The Way It Was
05. Children Of The World
Here at Last… Bee Gees… Live [2LP black vinyl and colored tangerine vinyl]
LP1
Side 1
01. I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You
02. Love So Right
03. Edge Of The Universe
04. Come On Over
05. Can’t Keep A Good Man Down
Side 2
01. New York Mining Disaster 1941
02. Medley: Run To Me / World
03. Medley: Holiday / I Can’t See Nobody / I Started A Joke / Massachusetts
04. How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
05. To Love Somebody
LP2
Side 3
01. You Should Be Dancing
02. Boogie Child
03. Down The Road
04. Words
Side 4
01. Wind Of Change
02. Nights On Broadway
03. Jive Talkin’
04. Lonely Days
Spirits Having Flown [1LP black vinyl and colored blood red vinyl]
Side 1
01. Tragedy
02. Too Much Heaven
03. Love You Inside Out
04. Reaching Out
05. Spirits (Having Flown)
Side 2
01. Search, Find
02. Stop (Think Again)
03. Living Together
04. I’m Satisfied
05. Until