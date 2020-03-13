Five Classic Bee Gees Albums are Being Reissued on Vinyl

The Bee Gees

Christmas is coming early for record-collecting disco fanatics. On May 8th, Capitol/UMe will reissue five classic Bee Gees albums on both black vinyl and limited-edition colored vinyl.

The reissue project consists of 1969’s Best of the Gees, Main Course from 1975, and 1976’s Children of the World, as well as 1977’s double live album Here at Last… Bee Gees… Live and Spirits Having Flown from 1979. All were remastered from the original analog LP master tapes at Capitol Studios by Kevin Bartley and Ian Sefchick.



Best of the Bee Gees famously collected the music icons’ biggest hits at that time, including “I Gotta Get a Message to You” and the Sir Barry Gibb ballad “Words”. Main Course meanwhile represented a slight shift in the group’s sound, with more R&B-meets-pop cuts like hit single “Jive Talkin'”.

On 1976’s Children of the World, the Bee Gees introduced to fans to “You Should Be Dancing”, which raced up the charts across the globe. The album itself also achieved multi-platinum status in the US. Meanwhile, the legendary outfit’s Here at Last live album was recorded at the Forum in Los Angeles and captures the Bee Gees’ onstage charisma.

Spirits Having Flown was the Bee Gees’ 15th album, as well as the first since their massively successful Saturday Night Fever soundtrack in 1977. The record features fan favorites “Tragedy”, “Too Much Heaven”, and “Love You Inside Out”.

Pre-order the Bee Gees’ upcoming vinyl reissues by heading here. Find the full tracklisting down below.

It was announced last November that Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King was working with Paramount Pictures on a forthcoming Bee Gees biopic.

Best of Bee Gees [1LP black vinyl and colored berry vinyl]

Side 1

01. Holiday

02. I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You

03. I Can’t See Nobody

04. Words

05. I Started A Joke

06. Spicks And Specks

Side 2

01. First Of May

02. World

03. Massachusetts

04. To Love Somebody

05. Every Christian Lion Hearted Man Will Show You

06. New York Mining Disaster 1941

Main Course [1LP black vinyl and colored whitewater vinyl]

Side 1

01. Nights On Broadway

02. Jive Talkin’

03. Wind Of Change

04. Songbird

05. Fanny (Be Tender With My Love)

Side 2

01. All This Making Love

02. Country Lanes

03. Come On Over

04. Edge Of The Universe

05. Baby As You Turn Away

Children of the World [1LP black vinyl and colored sunshine yellow vinyl]

Side 1

01. You Should Be Dancing

02. You Stepped Into My Life

03. Love So Right

04. Lovers

05. Can’t Keep A Good Man Down

Side 2

01. Boogie Child

02. Love Me

03. Subway

04. The Way It Was

05. Children Of The World

Here at Last… Bee Gees… Live [2LP black vinyl and colored tangerine vinyl]

LP1

Side 1

01. I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You

02. Love So Right

03. Edge Of The Universe

04. Come On Over

05. Can’t Keep A Good Man Down

Side 2

01. New York Mining Disaster 1941

02. Medley: Run To Me / World

03. Medley: Holiday / I Can’t See Nobody / I Started A Joke / Massachusetts

04. How Can You Mend A Broken Heart

05. To Love Somebody

LP2

Side 3

01. You Should Be Dancing

02. Boogie Child

03. Down The Road

04. Words

Side 4

01. Wind Of Change

02. Nights On Broadway

03. Jive Talkin’

04. Lonely Days

Spirits Having Flown [1LP black vinyl and colored blood red vinyl]

Side 1

01. Tragedy

02. Too Much Heaven

03. Love You Inside Out

04. Reaching Out

05. Spirits (Having Flown)

Side 2

01. Search, Find

02. Stop (Think Again)

03. Living Together

04. I’m Satisfied

05. Until