Ben Gibbard Performs New Song “Life Under Quarantine” for Seattle: Watch

Ben Gibbard

Ben Gibbard is getting really comfortable performing in front of his computer camera. The Death Cab for Cutie singer has been delivering his nightly “Live from Home” concerts over the last few days, covering Radiohead and playing Postal Service favorites. This morning, however, Gibbard took a break from livestreaming to record a special message to his fellow Seattleites in the form of a new song called “Life Under Quarantine”.

The performance came as part of local news outlet The Stranger’s “A Message to the City” series, which seeks to bring a sense of hope and connection to residents in these tough times. That said, “Life Under Quarantine” is a bit of a sad strummer, with Gibbard singing lines like, “The streetlights only changing cause they ain’t got nothing better to do,” and “The airports and train stations are full of desperate people/ Trying to convince the gate agents that not all emergencies are equal.” Well, connection through the shared experience of a dire situation is still connection.



On a more positive note, Gibbard plans on putting out an official recording of the track to benefit charity. That should be coming next week, but until then, the DCFC member has another suggestion on how to help out:

“I’d like to recommend that everybody who has the means or the supplies to please donate… any extra sleeping bags or tents they might to an organization on Aurora called the Aurora Commons. Currently a lot of the shelters on the North End are not opened or closed, and a lot of the hotels up there have no vacancy… There are a lot of people on the street right now who are hurting very badly, I think as we all know.”

For those wishing to help, Gibbard included the address for Aurora Commons at the end of the “Life Under Quarantine” video, which you can watch below.

Of course, Gibbard’s not the only one getting in on the streaming scene in the wake of live music essentially shutting down. Neil Young performed his first Fireside Session last night, while acts like Erykah Badu, Christine and the Queens, and Waxahatchee have all announced events in the coming days. Find a full list of upcoming virtual concerts here.

Gibbard was forced to cancel his April solo tour for obvious reasons, but Death Cab for Cutie are still set to play some shows come May. Get tickets here

Meanwhile, Gibbard delivered another treat on one of his recent “Live from Home” streams. On Wednesday night, he brought out a cover of New Order’s “Ceremony”. Check that out below at the 40:00 mark.