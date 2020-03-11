Bikini Kill, photo by Debi Del Grande

Bikini Kill have postponed a portion of their upcoming reunion tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The riot girrrl icons announced on Facebook on Wednesday that all of their Northwest shows have been postponed. Originally scheduled to take place this month, the affected concerts include Seattle, Portland, and Victoria, British Columbia. The band’s hometown gig in Olympia, Washington will also need to be rescheduled to a later date.



“Bikini Kill regrets to announce that we’re postponing our NW tour,” wrote the punk veterans. “We take the health and safety of our supporters, crew, and opening bands very seriously, and given the situation in Seattle as well as the lack of information about the actual infection rate of the surrounding areas, it doesn’t make sense to us to go forward with any of the shows in the region.”

“We’re extremely disappointed, and look forward to rescheduling the dates as soon as we can,” they add. “Refunds will be offered for all the shows.” Bikini Kill are expected to resume touring in May.

The Northwest region of North America has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, there have been 30 deaths and at least 367 confirmed cases in the state of Washington.

Bikini Kill join an unfortunately long and ever growing list of artists and festivals affected by COVID-19. Coachella has been pushed back from April to October; South By Southwest was called off just days before its launch; and Pearl Jam were forced to postpone a portion of their highly anticipated Gigaton tour.

Read Bikini Kill’s full statement below. Find tickets to their remaining tour dates here.

Bikini Kill 2020 Tour Dates:

03/13 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater &

03/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre #

03/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre &

03/19 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt #

03/20 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt #

03/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom &

03/23 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

05/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring %

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall %

05/14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre %

05/16 – Winooski, VT @ Higher Ground

05/18 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus

05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre $

05/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ~

05/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *

06/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/07 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

06/08 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

06/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

07/11 – Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo

08/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

08/07 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/12 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

08/14 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/15 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

09/12 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

09/13 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

09/15 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

09/16 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

09/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

09/20 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

09/22 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s

09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

10/21 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

& = w/ Table Sugar

^ = w/ Lithics

% = w/ Alice Bag

# = w/ Mecca Normal

$ = w/ Donkey Bugs

~ = w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

* = w/ Pineapple RnR

+ = w/ Princess Nokia