Billie Eilish Postpones North American Tour Due to Coronavirus

Billie Eilish, photo by Amy Price

Billie Eiish is putting her “Where Do We Go? World Tour” on hold due to concerns over the coronavirus. All of the dates scheduled in March, including performances at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, have been postponed. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon and fans are advised to hold onto their tickets.

“i’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe,” Eilish said in a statement. “we’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. please keep yourselves healthy. i love you.”



This past Monday, Eilish launched tour in Miami on Monday night, delivering a rousing 22-song performance that included a powerful statement on body-shaming. As of now, the tour is scheduled to resume in Los Angeles on April 4th, but like everything else at the moment, those plans are obviously very fluid. In fact, the tour’s promoter, Live Nation, told employees that it would reassess the situation at the start of April, with “the goal of resuming touring in May or June.”

Check out Eilish’s updated tour schedule below, and pick up tickets to her upcoming dates here.

You can find a complete and updated list of all of the major cultural events canceled or postponed by the coronavirus here.

Billie Eilish 2020 Tour Dates:

03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center #

03/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

03/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

03/18 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena #

03/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barlcays Center #

03/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

03/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

03/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Field House #

03/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

03/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center #

04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum #

04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum #

04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center #

04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #

04/10 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome #

04/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

04/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #

04/17 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha #

05/15-17 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/25 – Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, MX @ Arena VFG

05/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

05/30 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

05/31 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Jeunesse Arena

06/02 – Tortuguitas, AR @ DirecTV Arena

06/03 – Tortuguitas, AR @ DirecTV Arena

06/05 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

06/07 – Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena

06/18-21 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

07/09 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/10 – Alges, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

07/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena #

07/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena #

07/17 – Milan, IT @ MIND

07/18 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

07/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #

07/22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #

07/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham #

07/26 – London, UK @ The O2 #

07/27 – London, UK @ The O2 #

07/29 – London, UK @ The O2 #

07/30 – London, UK @ The O2 #

08/23 – Seoul, KR @ TBD

08/25 – Shanghai, CN @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

08/28 – Taipei, TN @ Taipei Arena

08/30 – Hong Kong, CN @ Asia World Expo Arena

09/02 – Tokyo, JP @ Yokohama Arena

09/05 – Manila, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena

09/07 – Jakarta, IN @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition

# = w/ Jessie Reyez