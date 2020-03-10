Billie Eilish Launches “Where Do We Go? World Tour”: Setlist + Video

Billie Eilish launched the North American leg of her “Where Do We Go? World Tour” at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Monday night.
The 18-year-old pop singer, who earlier this year cemented her place in music history by becoming the youngest artist ever to sweep the four major categories at the Grammys, showcased her critically acclaimed debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, with a rousing 22-song set.
She kicked off the evening with performances of “bury a friend” and “you should see me in a crown”. Later in the set, she covered “The Hill”, sang her Khalid collaboration “lovely”, and performed her James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die”. She then closed the night with “bad guy” into “goodbye”.
Elsewhere during her set, prior to playing “all the good girls go to hell”, Eilish delivered a powerful statement on body positivity. In a video interlude displayed in the arena, Eilish was seen stripping to her bra as she discussed her own experiences with body-shaming: “The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut,” she remarked. After removing layers of clothing, Eilish concluded her statement by noting, “If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”
Read a transcript of Eilish’s full remarks on body-shaming and watch video footage from her concert below.
The North American leg of Eilish’s “Where Do We Go? World Tour” runs into early June, after which she’ll head to Europe for additional headlining dates and festival appearances. You can get tickets to all of Eilish’s upcoming concerts here.
Do you really know me?
You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body.
Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me.
But I feel you watching… always. And nothing I do goes unseen.
So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.
Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller?
Would you like me to be quiet?
Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips?
The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?
If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut.
Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?
You make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are. We decide what they’re worth.
If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means?
Is my value based only on your perception?
Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?
Setlist:
bury a friend
you should see me in a crown
my strange addiction
ocean eyes
COPYCAT
WHEN I WAS OLDER
8
wish you were gay
xanny
The Hill (Markéta Irglová cover)
lovely
listen before i go
i love you
ilomilo
bellyache
idontwannabeyouanymore
No Time to Die
when the party’s over
all the good girls go to hell
everything i wanted
bad guy
goodbye
Billie Eilish 2020 Tour Dates:
03/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center #
03/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena #
03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center #
03/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #
03/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #
03/18 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena #
03/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #
03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barlcays Center #
03/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #
03/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #
03/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Field House #
03/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #
03/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center #
04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum #
04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum #
04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center #
04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #
04/10 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome #
04/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #
04/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #
04/17 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha #
05/15-17 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/25 – Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, MX @ Arena VFG
05/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
05/30 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
05/31 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Jeunesse Arena
06/02 – Tortuguitas, AR @ DirecTV Arena
06/03 – Tortuguitas, AR @ DirecTV Arena
06/05 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
06/07 – Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena
06/18-21 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
07/09 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/10 – Alges, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #
07/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena #
07/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena #
07/17 – Milan, IT @ MIND
07/18 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
07/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #
07/22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #
07/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham #
07/26 – London, UK @ The O2 #
07/27 – London, UK @ The O2 #
07/29 – London, UK @ The O2 #
07/30 – London, UK @ The O2 #
08/23 – Seoul, KR @ TBD
08/25 – Shanghai, CN @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
08/28 – Taipei, TN @ Taipei Arena
08/30 – Hong Kong, CN @ Asia World Expo Arena
09/02 – Tokyo, JP @ Yokohama Arena
09/05 – Manila, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena
09/07 – Jakarta, IN @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition
# = w/ Jessie Reyez