Billie Eilish Launches “Where Do We Go? World Tour”: Setlist + Video

Billie Eilish, photo by Ben Kaye

Billie Eilish launched the North American leg of her “Where Do We Go? World Tour” at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Monday night.

The 18-year-old pop singer, who earlier this year cemented her place in music history by becoming the youngest artist ever to sweep the four major categories at the Grammys, showcased her critically acclaimed debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, with a rousing 22-song set.



She kicked off the evening with performances of “bury a friend” and “you should see me in a crown”. Later in the set, she covered “The Hill”, sang her Khalid collaboration “lovely”, and performed her James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die”. She then closed the night with “bad guy” into “goodbye”.

Elsewhere during her set, prior to playing “all the good girls go to hell”, Eilish delivered a powerful statement on body positivity. In a video interlude displayed in the arena, Eilish was seen stripping to her bra as she discussed her own experiences with body-shaming: “The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut,” she remarked. After removing layers of clothing, Eilish concluded her statement by noting, “If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

Read a transcript of Eilish’s full remarks on body-shaming and watch video footage from her concert below.

The North American leg of Eilish’s “Where Do We Go? World Tour” runs into early June, after which she’ll head to Europe for additional headlining dates and festival appearances. You can get tickets to all of Eilish’s upcoming concerts here.

Do you really know me?

You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body.

Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me.

But I feel you watching… always. And nothing I do goes unseen.

So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.

Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller?

Would you like me to be quiet?

Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips?

The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?

If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut.

Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?

You make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are. We decide what they’re worth.

If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means?

Is my value based only on your perception?

Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?

Setlist:

bury a friend

you should see me in a crown

my strange addiction

ocean eyes

COPYCAT

WHEN I WAS OLDER

8

wish you were gay

xanny

The Hill (Markéta Irglová cover)

lovely

listen before i go

i love you

ilomilo

bellyache

idontwannabeyouanymore

No Time to Die

when the party’s over

all the good girls go to hell

everything i wanted

bad guy

goodbye

Billie Eilish 2020 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center #

03/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena #

03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center #

03/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

03/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

03/18 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena #

03/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barlcays Center #

03/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

03/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

03/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Field House #

03/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

03/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center #

04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum #

04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum #

04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center #

04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #

04/10 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome #

04/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

04/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #

04/17 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha #

05/15-17 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/25 – Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, MX @ Arena VFG

05/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

05/30 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

05/31 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Jeunesse Arena

06/02 – Tortuguitas, AR @ DirecTV Arena

06/03 – Tortuguitas, AR @ DirecTV Arena

06/05 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

06/07 – Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena

06/18-21 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

07/09 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/10 – Alges, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

07/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena #

07/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena #

07/17 – Milan, IT @ MIND

07/18 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

07/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #

07/22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #

07/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham #

07/26 – London, UK @ The O2 #

07/27 – London, UK @ The O2 #

07/29 – London, UK @ The O2 #

07/30 – London, UK @ The O2 #

08/23 – Seoul, KR @ TBD

08/25 – Shanghai, CN @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

08/28 – Taipei, TN @ Taipei Arena

08/30 – Hong Kong, CN @ Asia World Expo Arena

09/02 – Tokyo, JP @ Yokohama Arena

09/05 – Manila, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena

09/07 – Jakarta, IN @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition

# = w/ Jessie Reyez