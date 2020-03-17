Birds of Prey

Good news, Puddin’. Warner Bros. will make Birds of Prey available for video-on-demand purchase beginning next Tuesday, March 24th. This news comes hours after AMC and Regal Cinemas announced they’re closing all of their movie theaters in the US.

Birds of Prey will be available on Amazon and iTunes for an expected cost of $19.99. According to Variety, it will likely be available to rent in April as well.



The Harley Quinn spinoff of 2017’s Suicide Squad is the latest major Hollywood title to release an early release as studios seek to the circumvent the closure of movie theaters across the country. Yesterday, Universal announced it will release The Hunt, The Invisible Man, Emma, and Trolls World Tour on VOD this Friday. Upon seeing the news, Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan tweeted, “I would not be opposed to putting Birds of Prey on VOD earlier.” Well, she’s gotten her wish.

In total, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are expected to cause the film industry to lose up to $20 billion dollars. A handful of high-profile actors have tested positive for it already, too, including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

