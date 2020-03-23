Black Label Society Reschedule Postponed Tour Dates for August

Black Label Society, photo by Amy Harris

Black Label Society were in the midst of a late winter / early spring North American tour when they had to postpone the last 12 dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, frontman Zakk Wylde and company have rescheduled those shows for August.

After completing half the tour, Black Label Society pulled the plug on the trek beginning March 13th. However, the band was quickly able to map out a new itinerary for the summer, beginning August 8th in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and wrapping up August 29th in Hartford, Connecticut.



Obituary and Lord Dying, who were supporting the February and March dates, will join Black Label Society on the summer trek, save for two of the shows.

With no touring on the horizon for the next few months, and Wylde also getting additional time off when Ozzy Osbourne canceled his summer North American tour due to health reasons, Black Label Society plan to write and record the follow-up to 2018’s Grimmest Hits.

“I’m going to do some writing, I guess, in April, and [in] May and [then in] June, we’ll [record] and have that one ready to roll,” Wylde recently told Billboard.

See Black Label Society’s full list of rescheduled tour dates below. Tickets will be available here.

Black Label Society 2020 Tour Dates with Obituary and Lord Dying:

08/08 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie

08/14 – Bowler, WI @ North Star Mohican Casino Resort *

08/17 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

08/18 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

08/19 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall @ Von Braun Center

08/21 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Live Biloxi *

08/22 – Dothan, AL @ The Plant

08/23 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

08/25 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

08/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

08/28 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

08/29 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster

* = no Obituary and Lord Dying