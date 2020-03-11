Viral Blowjob Guy From the Fyre Festival Documentary Is Going on Tour

Andy King in Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Fyre Festival was a wild ride, and the Emmy-nominated documentary about it, Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, was even more-so. Perhaps the biggest breakout star of the film was Andy King, who went viral for a scene where he revealed he almost gave someone a blowjob to save the sinking ship. Now you can gawk about that in person because King has announced he’s going on tour.

He’s happy to cash in on the tongue-in-cheek drama of it all, and that’s evident by his tour’s title: “A Fyre-Side Chat With Andy King.” The trek will see him stopping in Glasgow, London, Sheffield, and other cities in the UK this April and May, reports UPROXX. There’s no word if other dates will be announced in North America or elsewhere.



Each night of the tour will feature an hourlong discussion and a 30-minute Q&A session with King himself. What is he going to talk about exactly? According to the show’s description, he will get candid about how the event failed, how “a singular moment in a moment in a documentary transformed [his] life,” and how he’s using his new audience as “a force for good by launching an initiative to support production sustainability.” We can only hope that attendees will be treated to Fyre Festival’s now-iconic “dinner” as a treat, too.

So far it looks like tickets for King’s tour dates can only be found at Native.fm. Below, find an updated list of his scheduled appearances.

The rest of the Fyre Festival crew have been similarly busy themselves. Billy McFarland is busy serving a six-year sentence in jail in upstate New York, befriending The Situation from Jersey Shore while there, and penning the terribly titled memoir Promythus: The God of Fyre while behind bars. Shortly after getting his name legally cleared from a lawsuit and getting roasted online, Ja Rule shared a new song about the event — pleasing all those festival organizers who begged him to “stick to rapping.” And then there’s a Fyre Festival trustee, who’s suing Kendall Jenner, Blink-182, and others to recover lost funds.

If all of this has you dying to watch more Fyre Festival footage, you’re in luck. Hulu made their own documentary about it, and The Lonely Island and Seth Rogen are working on a spoof film about the festival, too.

Andy King 2020 Tour Dates:

04/20 — Norwich, UK @ The LCR

04/21 — Stoke-on-Trent, UK @ Ballroom

04/23 — Brighton, UK @ Jubilee Lecture Theatre at University of Sussex

04/24 — Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

04/25 — Southampton, UK @ The Cube

04/27 — Birmingham, UK @ Debating Hall at Guild of Students

04/29 — Sheffield, UK @ Foundry at Sheffield Students’ Union

04/30 — Newcastle, UK @ The Hub

05/01 — Edinburgh, UK @ Baron at Corn Exchange

05/02 — London, UK @ Cruciform Building at UCL