Bob Dylan Announces Summer Tour

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan has scheduled a 2020 US summer tour.

Coming as part of his “Never Ending Tour”, the legendary troubadour will return to the road starting in June for a 25-date outing. Better yet, he’ll be joined by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, who will provide support for the entirety of the trek.



The tour’s itinerary includes two nights at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, as well as headlining shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles; the Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ; the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY; and the Bethel Woods Center for the Art in Bethel Woods, NY.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 13th via Ticketmaster.

Check out Dylan’s full schedule below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming dates here.

Last week, Dylan canceled a tour of Japan scheduled for April due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Bob Dylan 2020 Tour Dates:

06/04 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre ^

06/06 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Ampitheater ^

06/07 – Aurburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^

06/09 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena ^

06/12 – Stateline, NV @ Harvey’s Outdoor Amphitheatre ^

06/13 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

06/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

06/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena ^

06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

06/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center ^

06/21 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

06/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Arena ^

06/24 – Amarillo, TX @ Amarillo Civic Center ^

06/26 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory ^

06/27 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena ^

06/28 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheatre ^

06/30 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater ^

07/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

07/03 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

07/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre ^

07/07 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

07/08 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

07/09 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

07/11 – Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Exposition – Coca Cola Grandstand ^

07/12 – Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^

^ = w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats