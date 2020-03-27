Bon Iver, photo by Philip Cosores

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen within the US, Bon Iver have announced that they will donate 10% of their merch sales to Wisconsin residents who have been affected by COVID-19.

The indie rock band’s donation comes in partnership with Ambient Inks, a sustainable clothing and merch company based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Beginning today on through April 10th, any piece of merch purchased at Bon Iver’s website will see 10% of the proceeds benefit local organizations Feed My People and the Chippewa Valley Artist Relief Fund. Additionally, Ambient Inks will be donating 100% of their share of webstore proceeds.



Earlier this year, Bon Iver announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their Blood Bank EP which comes with new live versions of all four tracks. They previously unlocked the live rendition of the title track. Now, to coincide with today’s release, they’ve shared new live recordings of the other three songs: “Beach Baby”, “Babys”, and “Woods”. Listen to all three below. Unfortunately, it’ll be the only way to hear Bon Iver’s music live for the foreseeable future, as the band has postponed its upcoming European tour due to the coronavirus. As of now, Justin Vernon’s get-out-the-vote shows in Wisconsin are still on.

Bon Iver aren’t the only musicians putting their money where their mouth is. Several high-profile artists are trying to use their platform to help fans and victims alike in the midst of this pandemic. For Rihanna, that means donating $5 million to coronavirus relief efforts in the US and in her hometown of Barbados. For Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, that means sending money to fans who lost their jobs in the COVID-19 shutdown.

Meanwhile, Ben Gibbard has been performing nightly on Youtube to offer some serenity, Margo Price played NPR’s new Tiny Desk (Home) Concert to spread joy, and everyone from Ben Folds to Big Freedia is planning to cast livestream concerts of their own to keep people entertained. For an updated list of quarantine livestreams, click here.