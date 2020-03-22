Bon Jovi Keyboardist David Bryan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

David Bryan of Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan has tested positive for coronavirus. The veteran rocker revealed the news Saturday via Instagram, telling fans he’s “feeling better each day”.

Along with frontman Jon Bon Jovi and drummer Tico Torres, Bryan is one of three original members who’ve been part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band since its 1983 formation.



In his Instagram post revealing his positive test for coronavirus, Bryan wrote the following:

“I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American!”

The keyboardist is also an accomplished composer, having co-written the Broadway musicals Memphis and Diana, the latter of which was supposed to have its official opening on March 31st if not for the coronavirus pandemic.

Bon Jovi are set to release a new album, Bon Jovi: 2020, on May 15th, and support the LP with a North American tour beginning June 10th in Tacoma, Washington. As of now, the tour is still on, with tickets available here.